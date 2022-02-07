State Patrol Looking for Driver in Deadly Hit-And-Run

MAPLEWOOD -- A woman was struck and killed while walking on the shoulder of a road on Sunday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Highway 120. A 65-year-old woman from Oakdale was on the south shoulder when she was struck by a silver SUV. She died at Regions Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle took off.

The suspect vehicle is a 2015-2020 silver Mitsubishi Outlander, similar to the one pictured, with front-end and driver’s side damage.

State Patrol dispatchers were able to track the vehicle leaving the scene. It made its way North on Century, went westbound on I-94 then exited at Highway 61.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Patrol investigators at 651-539-1151.