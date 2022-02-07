ROCORI’s Steil, Sauk Rapids’ Posch Among Four Set To Return To Rox In 2022

The St. Cloud Rox announced Monday that four familiar faces will be returning to Joe Faber Field in 2022. ROCORI's Jack Steil and Sauk Rapids' Brady Posch will join Nathan Culley and Johnny Dow as returnees to the Rock Pile this summer.

Steil hit five home runs in just 20 games for the Rox in 2021 after wrapping up his freshman season in Nebraska with the Cornhuskers. Posch was able to appear in one game in 2021, pitching a scoreless inning, while battling injuries. He will be a redshirt freshman at Nebraska-Omaha in 2022.

The four players are the first to be announced by new manager Brian Lewis, who takes over the role following David Bellamy's departure.

The Rox 2022 season is set to begin on May 30th with a game against the Bucks in Waterloo. The team's home opener at Joe Faber Field is scheduled for Friday, June 3rd.

St. Cloud Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.