State Senator Hurt in Snowmobile Collision

STAPLES -- A man was hurt when two snowmobiles collided in Morrison County.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Friday at about 12:45 p.m. on a trail off of 330th Street, about six miles south of Motley.

Fifty-five-year-old John Jasinski of Faribault and 38-year-old Mark Johnson of East Grand Forks were both going west on the trail when they came to a 90-degree left turn.

Both men are members of the Republican party in the Minnesota State Senate.

Jasinski was in front of Johnson and as they went into the turn. Jasinski lost control causing him to be thrown from the snowmobile. Johnson then struck the snowmobile that was unoccupied.

Jasinski released a statement about the crash:

On Friday, February 4 I was in an accident involving another snowmobile at the Minnesota Rendezvous event. I was flown in a North Memorial helicopter ambulance to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. The accident left me with three broken ribs, a broken pelvis, and fractured L5 vertebrae. Because of the great care I received both at the accident site and in the hospital, I am expected to make a full recovery.

Jasinski was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Johnson was not hurt.