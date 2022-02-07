UNDATED -- With another deadly police shooting in Minneapolis last week, police reform is again a top issue in the Twin Cities.

Blois Olson is a political analyst at Fluence Media. He says police issues will be discussed Monday at the Minneapolis City Council meeting.

Police reform was already expected to be a big issue during the state legislative session as well. Olson says some Senate Republicans are now on board with reevaluating no-knock warrants.

People Protest The Police Killing Of Amir Locke In Minneapolis Getty Images loading...

The Minnesota State Legislature also wants to take on the issue of the more than 250,000 job vacancies in the state. They could use some of the $7.7 billion surplus to try to address the problem.

Blois Olson is on the News @ Noon Show on WJON every Monday at 12:20 p.m. You can follow Olson on Twitter for more information.