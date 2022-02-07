Blois Olson: Police Reform Top Issue in Minneapolis, State Capitol
UNDATED -- With another deadly police shooting in Minneapolis last week, police reform is again a top issue in the Twin Cities.
Blois Olson is a political analyst at Fluence Media. He says police issues will be discussed Monday at the Minneapolis City Council meeting.
Police reform was already expected to be a big issue during the state legislative session as well. Olson says some Senate Republicans are now on board with reevaluating no-knock warrants.
The Minnesota State Legislature also wants to take on the issue of the more than 250,000 job vacancies in the state. They could use some of the $7.7 billion surplus to try to address the problem.
