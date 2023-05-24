State Bonding Money Allocated for Zimmerman Intersection

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- A major intersection in Zimmerman will benefit from state funding.

The legislature included $11.7-million in the bonding bill to make improvements to the intersection at County Road 4 and Highway 169.

Sherburne County Road 4 will be reconstructed to accommodate two driving lanes with a raised center median. Intersection improvements will be made by creating two Roundabouts.

In addition to this project, a pedestrian trail will be built along CSAH 4.

The project is currently in the design phase with construction slated for June of 2024.

The work will require a detour around the construction zone next summer.

