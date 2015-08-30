State Amateur Baseball: Beaudreau’s Advances

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud's Beaudreau's Saints got the bats going early in a 6-1 win over the Coon Rapids Redbirds on Saturday night in the state amateur baseball tournament.

The Saints scored two runs in each of the first two innings off of Coon Rapids starter Andrew Driessen .

Beaudreau's was led by outfielder Nick Maiers , who went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI in a monster game.

Outfielder Thomas Imholte also added three hits for the Saints, who had 15 for the game.

That offensive production was more than enough run support for Beaudreau's starter Brad Haag , who went the full nine innings allowing only five hits and one run while striking out eight.

With the win, the Saints advance to the next round and will play in Watkins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.