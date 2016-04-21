Stars Top Wild Wednesday To Take Series Stranglehold

The Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center to take a commanding three games to one series lead in their first round Western Conference playoff series.

All five combined goals were scored in the second period, including a highlight-reel goal by Minnesota's Charlie Coyle halfway through the frame that gave the Wild a 2-1 lead.

However, Dallas would score a power play goal just over three minutes later to tie the game, then go ahead 3-2 with a Jason Spezza deflection with just over one minute left in the period.

The series shifts to Dallas for game five Friday night. Puck drop on AM 1390 The Fan is scheduled for 8:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 8:15.