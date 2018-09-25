Stars Sink Wild In Exhibition Game Monday

The Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 Monday night in a preseason game at American Airlines Center. The Wild is now 1-4 on the preseason with the loss.

Roope Hintz got the Stars on the board halfway through the first period with his second goal of the preseason, but Minnesota's Matt Read answered with his second goal of the exhibition schedule at 12:51, assisted by Marcus Foligno.

The Stars scored a pair of goals in the first 3:16 of the second period to take a 3-1 lead before the Wild would respond with a Joel Eriksson Ek power play goal at 14:41, assisted by Jordan Greenway and Erik Fehr.

The Wild briefly tied the game on a Kyle Rau power play goal at 4:01 of the third period, but the Stars scored a pair of goals just 1:32 apart to pull away for the win.

Minnesota will host the Winnipeg Jets Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The regular season begins on Thursday, October 4th when the Wild play at Colorado.