‘Stars of the Storm’ Returns to SR-R Stage on Friday

SAUK RAPIDS -- You can see some talented students perform this Friday. The Stars of the Storm show is returning this Friday at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.

Sauk Rapids-Rice Education Foundation Chair Carl Newbanks says the staff at the school held auditions in order to select the performs that will take the stage on Friday.

The staff at the school do a great job of holding auditions and then they make those selections and bring forward about the top 20 acts to perform.

Other students will have displays including the robotics team and student art exhibits. The culinary students will provide desserts.

The show is a fundraiser for the Sauk Rapids-Rice Education Foundation.

Essentially we fund projects that students and teachers create that might be outside of the district's normal budget. Teachers can apply to the foundation and we'll provide grants to make those projects happen across the district.

The silent auction starts at 6:00 p.m. and the talent show begins at 7:00 p.m. at the high school.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.