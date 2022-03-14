Jackson Browne Scheduled at the Ledge Amphitheatre in Waite Park

It's the year of concerts! 2020 announced SO MANY SHOWS! And basically everything was cancelled because of the pandemic. Now, all or most of those shows have been rescheduled plus more! It's great to see things coming back again in live music form.

The Ledge Amphitheatre in Waite Park has announced some great shows coming the summer of this year. And just today (Monday) Jackson Browne has been announced to be coming to the Ledge Amphitheatre in Waite Park Tuesday, June 14th! You know the songs by Jackson Browne including The Pretender, Running on Empty, The Loadout/Stay, Redneck Friend, Doctor My Eyes, Somebody's Baby and More!

The summer of 2022 promises to be one of the best for going to shows and the Ledge is one of the best new venues in the area. They have just announced that they will be adding more amenities to the already existing venue including more concessions, restrooms and parking.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 18th at 10am through Ticketmaster.com.

Here's to 2022! Now let's all hope for great weather for these and other shows!

