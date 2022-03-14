Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport Named Best in North America

I have flown a lot- like I've been to many many airports over the years. Some of them are awful. Newark, New Jersey stands out as one of the worst (in my opinion), but I've always said that the one here in Minnesota is really nice. And, apparently it is, according to this study.

Minneapolis/St. Paul International airport is ranked best airport for it's size in North America. I totally agree! MSP airports services about 25-40 Million passengers per year, and is considered the best airport of that size. This airport also won this award in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

If you have flown and had to make a stop in Atlanta, or if you were just going to Atlanta, that airport is the best of that size. Atlanta serves about 40 Million + passengers per year. Just up from what we do here in Minnesota. That would be the only other airport that I would say rivals Minnesota, and so does this study/survey. But, it is also a bit bigger than the one here in Minnesota.

A statement from the CEO of Metropolitan Airports Commission to Bring Me the News:

Also mentioned that there was a different type of survey taken during the pandemic on how clean that the protocols that were taken during that time. MPLS/SP wasn't included in that ranking. Does that mean that the cleanliness wasn't up to par during that time? Or did they just not make the top eight? Either way, MSP wasn't included in that.

It's just nice that travel is up again. Masking is still in play, however, at least until April 18th.

