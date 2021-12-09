HOUSTON, TX -- A central Minnesota collegiate sports team is chasing another national title this weekend.

The St. John’s University rugby team is headed to Houston to play in the Men’s Collegiate Rugby Championship Small College Cohen Cup division nationals.

Head Coach Tammy Cowan says the roster grew over the course of the season from 12 players at the start of training camp to 33 now. St. John’s is 8-0 and holds the no.2 seed in the tournament that began with sixteen teams and is now down to four.

This is the fifth time the team has made the final four under Cowan. During that time they claimed the title in 2013 and 2014 and finished in third place in 2015 and 2019.

Get our free mobile app

The team will face no.3 New Mexico Tech in the semifinal round Friday at 5:00 p.m.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.