St. John’s Sweeps St. Olaf

The St. John’s University baseball team cleaned house and extended their win streak to five games against St. Olaf in a Friday doubleheader on the road.

St. John’s dominated the scoreboard in the first game. They scored in each of the first three innings to take a 13-5 lead. This was in part thanks to a huge third inning where they added seven to their count.

The game quieted down after that. St. Olaf added two more in the fourth to close the gap to 13-7. St. John’s added a modest one run in the fifth to push out the score to 14-7. It was another burst in the sixth though that would get them to their final score. The Johnnies ran in three more to win it 17-7.

The Oles got a hot start in the second game. They put up four to lead SJU 4-1. Over the next four innings, the Johnnies played catch up, adding a run here and there. After five the game was all tied up 5-5. In the sixth, St. John’s broke away from St. Olaf with four more added to their score. After nine, SJU won it 9-5.

Joey Stock had a big day. He led the team with five runs on eight at-bats. Two of those were home runs, and he tallied seven RBIs. Max Jackson and Jack Schramel each added four runs for the Johnnies. Schramel became the 31st player in program history to reach 100 career hits.

The Johnnies improve to 23-8 and 8-4 MIAC. They travel to Minneapolis to take on the Auggies in a doubleheader on Saturday. Games start at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.