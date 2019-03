The St. John's baseball team defeated North Central College 8-2 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin today in the NCAA Division III Midwest Regional. Logan Hershey and Derek Schiebel each homered and drove in 2 runs and Max Jackson had 3 hits, a run scored and 2 RBIs. Ben Etzell threw all 9 innings with 2 earned runs allowed to get the win.

St. John’s will play another elimination game at 7:45 tonight against either St. Scholastica or Luther College.