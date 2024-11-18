St. Ben’s Volleyball Set to Play in D-III NCAAs

St. Ben's volleyball defeated St. Catherine 3 sets to none Saturday to capture the MIAC Tournament championship and the automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. The 15-11 Bennies have won 7 straight matches and have earned their first trip to the NCAA tournament since 2017.

Get our free mobile app

St. Ben's will open play in the NCAA Division III tournament Thursday November 21 at UW-Whitewater against WashU of St. Louis, Missouri. WashU is 28-6 this season.