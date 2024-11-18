St. Ben&#8217;s Volleyball Set to Play in D-III NCAAs

St. Ben’s Volleyball Set to Play in D-III NCAAs

St. Ben's Volleyball (photo courtesy of gobennies.com)

St. Ben's volleyball defeated St. Catherine 3 sets to none Saturday to capture the MIAC Tournament championship and the automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.  The 15-11 Bennies have won 7 straight matches and have earned their first trip to the NCAA tournament since 2017.

St. Ben's will open play in the NCAA Division III tournament Thursday November 21 at UW-Whitewater against WashU of St. Louis, Missouri.  WashU is 28-6 this season.

 

