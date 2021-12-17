St. Cloud’s Annual Diaper Drive is Underway

ST. CLOUD -- Operation Baby New Year is underway in St. Cloud. The annual event collects diapers for families in central Minnesota.

Spokeswoman Donella Westphal says the diapers are then donated to organizations like Anna Marie's Alliance, Catholic Charities, and Reach Up Head Start.

They have a goal of collecting 150,000 diapers this year.

She says this is a simple way you can help your neighbors.

The thing is we all start in diapers. We all start in the same place. I think its up to us as community members to take care of each other and to help make some of those decisions a little easier for people who have fallen on hard times.

There are several drop-off locations in downtown St. Cloud that will be accepting donations through the end of the year.

There are also a few events happening with this campaign. Jules' Bistro has a Diaper Drive cookie caravan Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. get a free cookie with your curbside donation.

Beaver Island Brewing has Brews for Baby Bums on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. get a free pint of beer with a donation.

Pioneer Place has the Diaper Jam on Sunday, January 2nd from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with live music and drink specials.