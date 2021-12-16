Little Falls Man Sentenced to Prison for Killing His Wife

LITTLE FALLS -- A Morrison County judge has sentenced a Little Falls man to 15 years in prison for killing his wife last February.

A jury found 31-year-old Jonathan Greyblood guilty of 2nd-degree murder without intent while committing a felony back in October.

Greyblood will get credit for already having served 304 days in the county jail.

Morrison County court records alleged Greyblood admitted to investigators that he strangled 37-year-old Jeanine Greyblood to death and dumped her body underneath a bridge after a night out.

Her body was discovered the following morning.

According to the criminal complaint, Jonathan Greyblood called the police in the early morning hours of February 6th to report his wife was missing. He said the two had argued after leaving a friend's house and that she exited the car.

Greyblood told police at the time that his wife told him to drive home and get her coat as she was going to walk to a friend's house. The husband said he did and when he returned she couldn't be found. The next day as searchers continued looking for Jeanine Greyblood, her husband was brought into the police station to provide a second statement.

Records show he admitted that the two had been arguing. He said his wife was yelling at him and hitting him. He claimed they were in their vehicle in the driveway when he put his hands around her throat to defend himself and squeezed until she went limp. Greyblood allegedly claimed he started doing CPR but he was unsuccessful and she died.

The complaint says he told investigators he panicked and then drove her to the Swan River Bridge on Great River Road south of Little Falls and dumped her body.

Police then drove to the location and found Jeanine Greyblood's body on the ice underneath the bridge.

