St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Another Man With a Bat

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to assaulting another man with an aluminum baseball bat. Fifty-two-year-old Dwight Jones II also pleaded guilty to felony 5th-degree drug possession for an incident last March.

St. Cloud Police were called to Go For It Gas on 9th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on March 15th for an assault.

Officers met with a man who said Jones had hit him multiple times with a bat. Court records show the victim was bleeding heavily from a one-inch gash on his forehead and appeared to have an eye injury.

The victim said he went to the store with Jones and waited while Jones went inside to buy a pipe. The victim said Jones came out and was acting strangely. Records show Jones hit the victim in the legs, stomach, back, head and face.

A witness told police he saw Jones hit the man in the stomach and forehead with the bat. Police say the incident was also caught on surveillance video.

Officers recovered the bat which had been thrown nearby and also found more than 84 grams of marijuana on Jones.

Jones will be sentenced in February.

