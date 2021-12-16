Bad Habit Brewing Company Adding Event, Production Space

ST. JOSEPH -- Bad Habit Brewing Company in St. Joseph is planning an expansion.

Co-owner Aaron Rieland says they'll be adding on to their current taproom to create space for a warehouse, an expanded production facility, and a small event space.

Submitted photo

He says they are sticking with their current five-barrel system, but are upgrading to make it more efficient.

Hoping to increase our capacity enough to keep us stable throughout the whole year. We get certain peak times of the year when we cut it close on beer during the busy times. This is going to give us the ability to keep more of our taproom favorite beers on tap.

Rieland says they've made about 800 barrels of beer this year. With the new system, they'll be able to make between 1,200 and 1,500 barrels of beer.

Submitted photo

Rieland says the private event space will be separate from the current space with its own entrance, restrooms, and bar area.

Pretty much a separate entity from our current location. We get quite a few requests for private parties, especially on Fridays and Saturdays, and unfortunately, we just can't accommodate those by shutting the taproom down.

Rieland says the event space will be able to accommodate about 75 to 100 people. It will also have outdoor seating for about 20 people.

They are hoping to have the expansion done by the middle of summer.

Bad Habit Brewing has been in its current location for about three years now.

Submitted photo