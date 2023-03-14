St. Cloud Woman Pleads Guilty to Drug Distribution from Mexico

FARGO (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman has pleaded guilty to leading a major drug distribution enterprise from Mexico.

Thirty-year-old Macalla Knott plead guilty in Federal Court in Fargo Monday.

Knott has admitted to supervising, managing, and leading more than five people in the enterprise.

She had been living in Mexico since March of 2020 directing shipments of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl to various distributors across the upper Midwest and then arranging payments to the sources of the drugs in Mexico.

This investigation has led to 18 people being charged so far and has seized over 100 pounds of meth, nine pounds of fentanyl powder, and 120 fentanyl pills.

Two other women have already been sentenced in this case so far including 28-year-old Melanie Quick of St. Cloud who will serve nine years in prison.

Knott's sentencing will be in August.

