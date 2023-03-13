Walz Frees Septic Trucks From Load Restrictions

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - If the snow and water have wrecked your septic system, help is on the way.

Get our free mobile app

According to the order, persistent storms and severe weather have impacted septic systems across the state, causing them to take on water, drain fields to flood, and lift pumps to fail.

The order excepts septic trucks from load regulations through June 1st.

To read the Executive Order, click here.

READ RELATED ARTICLES