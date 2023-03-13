Record-Tying Fish Caught on Mille Lacs Lake

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

GARRISON (WJON News) -- Another record fish was caught in a Minnesota lake recently.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says an angler caught a 46 1/4-inch northern pike on Mille Lacs Lake.

Brad Lila landed the fish on January 22nd, took some quick measurements, and released the fish back into the water.

The DNR certified the pike as tying the current state catch-and-release record.

Lila battled the fish for about 30 minutes and was able to get the help of two nearby anglers to retrieve the fish through the hole in the ice.

Authorities say the pike was likely a female carrying eggs before spawning.

 

 

