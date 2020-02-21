St. Cloud Welcomes Thousands of Youth Basketball Players

ST. CLOUD -- Hundreds of youth basketball players will be lacing up their shoes in St. Cloud this weekend.

The St. Cloud Area Youth Basketball Association is hosting their 31st Annual Quarry Classic Saturday and Sunday.

Tournament Director Justin Skaalerud says they get a good draw of teams each year, especially from the Twin Cities Metro.

We have all the Edina travel program and Minnetonka travel programs here, so we have a lot of metro draw and it really does make it a great tournament with a mixture of central Minnesota and metro teams.

Over 250 3rd through 8th grade boys and girls teams will be playing on 23 courts throughout central Minnesota.

Skaalerud says this is the second year they've offered 3rd grade in the tournament.

Fourth grade has traditionally been the starting age and some organizations are starting to go to third grade. I think as the years go on and there is more availability we'll see more organizations at the third grade level.

Games will be played at the Sartell Community Center, St. Cloud State University, St. Ben's, St. John's, Whitney Center and Tech High School.

Game times will tip off starting at 8:00 a.m. Saturday and go through Sunday afternoon.

The games are open to the public and tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students.