St. Cloud VA Announces Leadership Change

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has announced a leadership change at the St. Cloud VA Health Care System.

Cheryl Thieschafer has been appointed the Interim Director of the St. Cloud VA. Formerly a major in the U.S. Army, Thieschafer is the Associate Director of the St. Cloud VA, where she handles the administrative and financial operation of the health care system.

Robert McDivitt, VA Midwest Health Care Network Executive Director, made the announcement

Ms. Thieschafer has extensive experience and is an outstanding choice to fill this role while we conduct our search for the new director for the St. Cloud VA Health Care System. I am certain that the experience she has received as the Associate Director at the St. Cloud VA Health Care System has prepared her to provide the leadership and guide the employees and volunteers, our health care partners, the community, and importantly the Veterans we are honored to serve.

She’ll serve as the Interim Director until the search for a permanent director is complete. The current director, Dr. Brent Thelen, announced his retirement in July.

