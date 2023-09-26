&#8220;Around Town&#8221; &#8211; Here&#8217;s a look at some community events happening this week!

“Around Town” – Here’s a look at some community events happening this week!

It’s a busy week “Around Town”. The Sartell History Bingo looks like fun, the free prostate cancer screenings, not so much, but something that every man has to take care of. Take a look at the community events this week “Around Town”.

    Banquet For Recovery at River's Edge

    River's Edge Convention Center

    September is National Recovery Month. The annual Recovery Community Network's Recovery Banquet is on Saturday, September 30th, at the River's Edge Convention Center.

    Registration and social hour begin at 5:00 PM. The banquet begins at 6:00 PM.

    Social hour begins at 5:00 PM and the banquet begins at 6:00 PM on the 2nd Floor, Herberger Suite.

    Join friends, allies, and members of our Central MN recovery community, and honor individuals in recovery for contributions to the recovery field.

    Find tickets here!

    St. Cloud Area Career Fair

    River's Edge Convention Center

    Tuesday, September 26th from 1-4 pm

    For more details, click here!

    Sartell History Bingo

    All Over Sartell!

    Play Sartell History Bingo, Thursday, September 28th – Saturday, October 7th.

    Each participant will decide if they want to complete a row, column, diagonal line, or four corners consisting of locations in the Sartell area. When that choice is made, a person will go to the four or five locations they’ve chosen and take a selfie at each site - addresses will be provided.

    The Bingo card and printed selfies turned in at the Sartell Community Center by Saturday, October 7th, will be entered in a drawing for prizes.

    Bingo cards will be available at Sartell City Hall, Sartell Community Center, and Knotty Paws.

    (Photo: City of Sartell)
    Free Prostate Cancer Screening

    Coburn Cancer Center

    CentraCare is offering a free Prostate Cancer Screening for men ages 45-70 with no history of prostate cancer.

    Thursday, September 28th, 4:00 – 6:00 pm

    At the Coburn Cancer Center – 1900 CentraCare Circle in St. Cloud.

    Pre-registration is required: call 320-229-5100 to schedule an appointment.

