Morgan Wallen To Bring His ’24 Tour ‘One Night At A Time’ To US Bank Stadium

Get ready to spend the night with Morgan Wallen and friends, as he announced this morning that he is bringing his 2024 tour, One Night At A Time to US Bank Stadium next year. Joining Morgan in Minneapolis will be Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, and Bryan Martin.

Photo: Live Nation Photo: Live Nation loading...

Morgan was just in Minnesota this summer, as he performed at WeFest in Detroit Lakes, and that had people coming from ALL over to watch his perform. Now, Morgan and company will have more than 62,000 people packed into US Bank Stadium, where no one will have to worry about the weather.

The biggest thing you need to know about this announcement other than Morgan Wallen coming back to Minnesota is how to get tickets to the show...

Fans of the country music superstar are going to have to pre-register for tickets through morganwallen.com, and when pre-registration closes fans who are lucky enough to get a code will get notified what show they get to buy for, the on-sale time and their code to do so.

Of course, you could win tickets from us, next week during the morning show, by playing Kelly's College of Country Knowledge around 7:15am.

Make 2024 the year of concerts, as it seems bigger and bigger stars are coming our way next year.

Get our free mobile app

Morgan's announcement comes on the heels of Tim McGraw announcing shows here next year, as well as Dustin Lynch at the Armory in Minneapolis, Jelly Roll, Parker McCollum, and Brad Paisley are headed to WeFest, and Jason Aldean coming to Winstock in 2024

It's a great time to be a country music fan in Minnesota!

This $1 Million Home in Sartell Has an Indoor Basketball Court

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state