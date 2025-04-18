St. Cloud State Baseball Hosting Saturday Egg Hunt Event

The St. Cloud State University baseball team is hosting a unique, Easter-themed event when they host Wayne State at Noon on Saturday, April 19th.

The Huskies have been heating up on the field. SCSU has won nine of its last 11 games to put them into a third-place tie in the NSIC. Overall, St. Cloud State checks in at 20-17 overall and 16-11 in conference play.

St. Cloud State split a doubleheader with the Bulldogs in Superior, Wisconsin in their most recent action on Wednesday.

EASTER EGG HUNT

On Saturday, the Huskies welcome the Warriors to the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud for a game. In addition to the action on the field, St. Cloud State is also hosting an Easter egg hunt for kids 10 and under after the game.

The egg-hunt event will also include a chance for kids to run the bases and get autographs from their favorite Huskies. Free pizza will be offered for the kids who attend the event as well.

SCSU FUNDRAISING

The Huskies are currently in the midst of their "SCSU Athletic Challenge" fundraiser. Those wishing to donate to the program can do so AT THIS LINK.

