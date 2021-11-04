St. Cloud Selling City Hall for $1M, Awarding $400K Grant

ST. CLOUD -- More action is being taken in the plan to sell the current St. Cloud city hall to a private developer.

The city council will hold a public hearing at its meeting on Monday night. The council needs to approve the final plat, rezoning, and PUD amendment.

The property is being sold for $1 million and the developer will be awarded a $400,000 Construction Assistance Program grant for development expenses including the abatement and demolition of the existing building. Additional Construction Assistance Program funds may be required for hazardous materials abatement and soil remediation.

The property will be fully taxed once the project is complete.

A second public hearing to consider the financial terms and assistance will be held on November 22nd.

The plan is to build a brand new two-story 20,000 square foot building for a Bremer Bank. A cafe or coffee shop could be added in the future.

City documents say the project represents more than $15 million of new private capital investment in the downtown.

