Alexa Can Help You Win Dream Getaway 57

If you've got an Echo device, you'll want to teach Alexa to play 98.1 Minnesota's New Country to help you win a Dream Getaway. Here's how on your new Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device.

Setting up 98.1 Minnesota's New Country on your Echo device is easy:

1. Download the Alexa app (find Apple version here or the Android version here ).

or the Android version ). 2. Click here to enable the 98.1 Minnesota's New Country skill.

to enable the 98.1 Minnesota's New Country skill. 3. Once you've enabled the skill, just say to your Echo product, “Alexa, play Minnesota's New Country.”

4. Enjoy!

Listen for Dream Getaway entry codes on Alexa weekdays at 9:20, 1:20, and 4:20. If you download the 98.1 app and opt in for contest alerts, we'll send you reminder notifications so you don't miss the codes when you get busy.

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.

Still having trouble? We're happy to help. Send our tech geek an email HERE.

What's a Dream Getaway? I'm glad you asked. It's a much-needed escape that you deserve -- where you decide where you want to go, when you want to go, and who you want to take with you. And we pay the bill! The travel experts at Bursch Travel will help you iron out all the details, then you pack & we pay.