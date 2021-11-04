Golden Gopher Football Coach Fleck Signs Contract Extension

MINNEAPOLIS -- Golden Gopher head football coach P-J Fleck signed a new contract yesterday that will pay him about five million dollars per year over the next seven seasons.

He has Minnesota in first-place in the Big Ten West and signed the final draft of the deal in front of his players after yesterday's practice:

They were really excited and then I told them why we signed it and what we did, its about them, and thanking them for all that they do because they provide the opportunity for us to have cultural sustainability because they're the ones who have to go out there and do it.

Fleck's Gophers host Illinois on Saturday.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

