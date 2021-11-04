Is This One of the Last Times We’ll Need to Change our Clocks?

2:00 am this Sunday morning marks the end of Daylight Saving Time. Either Saturday night before you go to bed, or Sunday morning when you get up; remember to set your clocks back one hour (or be really early everywhere you go Sunday).

But will this be one of the last times that we'll ever need to 'fall back' or 'spring forward?'

Bills passed by the Minnesota House and Minnesota Senate have pushed things forward towards that reality, but now we all await final approval by the U.S. Congress.

Republicans and Democrats haven't agreed on much lately, but the bills proposing that Minnesota stay permanently on Daylight Savings Time had bipartisan support.

Parts of Hawaii, Indiana, and Arizona are already ignoring the semi-annual time change.

Several states besides Minnesota (California, Florida, Louisiana, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington) have also passed legislation to keep Daylight Saving Time all year long, but federal law needs to be changed before individual states can act.

If this bill eventually becomes law, we'll just be staying on Daylight Saving Time for good -- without changing back again in the fall.

If you don't want to bother with setting your clock back an hour this Sunday, you'll be back in sync with the rest of us when we 'Spring Forward' on March 13th.

This is also your also semi-annual reminder to change the batteries in your smoke and CO2 detectors. Be safe!

