St. Cloud Schools Still Planning Full In-Person Learning

St. Cloud Schools is planning to continue with full in-person learning this fall. St. Cloud School Board Chair Shannon Haws joined me on WJON today. She says they will follow the guidance from the state and state health department in regards to COVID-19 and at this time full in-person learning is recommended.

COVID-19 numbers have increased throughout the state and nation in recent weeks but the vaccine availability allows for traditional learning to take place. Haws says the school district is recommending the vaccine for eligible students and staff but is not making it mandatory. She says getting the vaccine is a personal decision. Haws says if the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to 12 and under people as early as this fall they would recommend the shot but not make it mandatory.

Haws says the school district is excited for the 2021-2022 school year and they look forward to a normal school year for students and staff.

A representative from the St. Cloud School District joins me the last Monday of each month at 8:15 a.m. on WJON. Listen to today's conversation below.