St. Cloud School’s Book Reveal Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - On Saturday, elementary students in the St. Cloud Area School District will find out what book will be the center of “I love to read” February.

The “One District – One Book” reveal is Saturday, 10:00 am at Scheels in St. Cloud.

Laura Steabner is the Director of Elementary Education at District 742.

One District One Book is a really exciting event that we've done in our district for a decade. It is an opportunity for all of our families to be engaged in reading the same book. We provide the book for each of our elementary families and we also provide a reading calendar, where families can read a chapter or two per night, all throughout the month of February. At school, there are some fun activities including trivia questions each day and some schools do family literacy nights. Kids are really engaged in thinking about the book and being a community of readers across our district.

The book reveal is free to attend and will feature games, crafts, and snacks after the book reveal.

