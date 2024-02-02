Here’s Why February is Such an Important Month for My Family

It’s now February. The first things that come to mind are likely to be it’s the shortest month, Valentines Day and in recent years the Super Bowl. But for my wife and I, it’s American Heart Month.

My wife had her first heart issue in January of 2004, it’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years. The day this happened she went to the walk-in clinic beside the hospital because she didn’t feel well. They did an EKG and gave her a diagnosis of something with her stomach. A few hours later, she woke me up to take her to the ER.

The doctor from the ER compared the EKG from earlier and the one she ordered, and there was a difference indicating a problem with her heart. The left descending artery in her heart was 98% blocked and she required a stent to correct the problem.

Her cardiologist told us two things that left an impression. First, with that artery being that blocked she would have likely had a heart attack and died within a few days. We were lucky that she wasn't feeling well and went to the walk-in clinic. Secondly, women’s heart issues normally aren't the same as a man’s, meaning they often don’t have symptoms indicating there’s a problem.

This fact surprises some people, but heart disease is the number one cause of death for women in America, much because they don’t know there’s a problem until it’s too late.

We should all listen to our bodies more, especially as we get older. But ladies in particular need to have annual checks on their heart or at least talk with their doctor about the recommended steps they need to take to stay on top of their heart health.

Each Friday in February I am going to wear a red shirt for American Heart Month. Hopefully every time you see red this month it will serve as a reminder to listen to your body when you’re not feeling well. My Morning Show Partner Dave-O agreed to wear his red today to help support the cause.

For so many of us, we do things in our daily routine that do not benefit us, especially our hearts. Please see your doctor if you feel there’s something not right. I Thank God every day my wife did that back in 2004.