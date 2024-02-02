Dr Choad: Looking For Love? Find a Purpose, First

Have you been looking for love in all the wrong places? Have all of the places that you've been looking...for love...been wrong? Is there any other way that I can re-write that sentence? We'll see.

We're less than two weeks away from (ew) Valentine's Day. If you've been on a long unlucky streak (that doesn't involve skid marks), it's time to change your strategy.

Find Love By Finding a Purpose

Washington University did a study, and we applaud them for that. What they found was that people with a clear sense of purpose in life appeared more attractive to potential hookups one-nighters love interests.

The "purpose" could be prosocial, financial, creative, etc. There's a caveat with the "financial" purpose: simply being all about that fat cash makes you appear less attractive. Make sure there's a "prioritized financial objective"...whatever that means. I'm not the goodest with money.

For anyone else who raised an eyebrow at "prosocial": it means having goals related to helping others.

Having a Purpose in Life Helps With More Than Just Love

If you feel like your life has meaning (lucky you) you're more likely to live longer (ew), get better sleep (want), and have a better memory (a better what?).

People like people who have a passion, and that's what I take away from this study. Finding love is all about finding someone who's compatible with your passions.

Some advice I was given many years ago by a fellow radio jock: if you're looking for love, have clearly defined standards. If you're just looking for [the intercourse stuff], the lower your standards, the better your odds.

Make sure you know which one you're looking for.

Love,

Dr Choad

