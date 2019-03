ROCHESTER -- The St. Cloud Rox took the Rochester Honkers last (Friday) night.

The Rox defeated the Honkers 15-5.

Michael Strem finished 4-for-5 at the plate with a walk, four runs scored, three RBI and a home run. Shortstop Brett Pope hit 3-for-5 with a walk, three RBI and a pair of runs for St. Cloud.

The Rox return tonight (Saturday) to face Rochester again. For full coverage of tonight's game tune into AM 1390 The Fan.