St. Cloud Recognizes Volunteers on National Volunteer Week

April 17-23 is national volunteer week. St. Cloud organizations are recognizing volunteers this week. Jennifer Wucherer is the RSVP Director, she joined me on WJON this week. Wucherer says they have more than 900 active volunteers working with them through the 4 counties they serve which includes Benton, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright counties. RSVP's main office is out of the Whitney Senior Center with an office in Elk River at the Sherburne County Government Center.

Wucherer says RSVP works with individuals above 65 years of age. She says they have a wide variety of volunteer opportunities which range from 1 time community events to volunteer positions. Wucherer says volunteers can pick and choose how often they want to serve. They place people in locations like the St. Cloud Hospital to local schools and many other spots. She says they place volunteers in locations based on their interests and length of time they can serve.

The St. Cloud Area Volunteer Coordinators, a local networking organization is delivering flowers to nominated area volunteers on Thursday to honor their community to our communities. Organizations like SCAVC, the United Way and RSVP all work to promote volunteerism in Central Minnesota.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jennifer Wucherer it is available below.