St. Cloud Police Looking for Person Who Assaulted a Woman

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting an incident on December 3rd at around 8 p.m. on the 100 block of Lincoln Ave SE where a victim was walking in a parking lot when an unknown person ran up behind her, tossed her to the ground and took the bag she was carrying.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.