St. Cloud Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a St. Cloud man dead.

At around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 1200 block of 10th Avenue South. Police arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his head.

First responders began life saving efforts on the victim, who was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he later died. The victim's body was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Authorities believe the suspects had left the scene in a vehicle just before police arrived.

A few hours later, officers found the suspect's vehicle unoccupied on the east side of St. Cloud.

Authorities say this is not believed to be a random incident and the case remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Cloud Police 251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers 1-800-255-1301.