St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Raping Teen Girls

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to raping two 15-year-old girls.

Thirty-six-year-old Mowlid Muktar Osman has pleaded guilty to two counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the charges, Osman bought the girls alcohol and cigarettes one day last November. He then brought them back to his south St. Cloud apartment.

The girls gave a statement to police saying that they were drinking and smoking with Osman when he told the first girl that it was "time for sex". Osman is accused of taking the girl into the bedroom and forcing her to perform a sex act before raping her. The girl said Osman stopped and said she was too young.

Get our free mobile app

The second victim said Osman then brought her into the bedroom and raped her.

Officers later taped a phone call between Osman and the girls and court records show he admitted to having sex with both of them.

Osman will be sentenced on June 23rd.

How To Plant Your Own Hanging Flower Baskets

Central Minnesota County Fair Schedule 2022