8 Things to Make Sure You Have for Fishing Opener in Minnesota

It's time to load up the boat and hit the open water for the fishing opener in Minnesota.

The fishing opener typically aligns with Mother’s Day weekend, but this year it is a week later than usual on Saturday, May 14. That's because Minnesota state statute requires the opener to occur exactly two weeks before the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend.

I just got really into fishing last year. I've always been around the sport and used to go all the time as a kid, even the past few years I would go with and be the snack lady on the boat. But last year was the first summer I really had the free time to get into it and enjoy it. It paid off, as you can see from the photo above (taken opening day last May.)

Here are a few things you're not going to want to forget when you hit the water this weekend! Good luck fishermen!

8 Things to Bring Fishing in Minnesota

