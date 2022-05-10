Financial Help for MN Homeowners Behind on Mortgage Payments

ST. PAUL -- Help is available for Minnesota homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage.

The HomeHelpMN program will open for applications next Tuesday. The program provides relief to homeowners who have been impacted by the pandemic and who owe past-due mortgage payments and other eligible housing expenses.

Funds for the program are limited and the need is expected to be high. Homeowners are encouraged to apply early in the application period, which will last until June 17th.

You can get ready to apply by checking out the program website, or by calling their Call Center at 1-800-388-3226. The call center is available Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

A submitted application is not a guarantee of getting funding.