BIKE SHARE PROGRAM

The Bike Share Program for the cities of St. Joe and Waite Park is pretty darn cool if you haven't had a chance to try it out yet. Not only do they have several bikes that you can take out for a ride, but they also have comfortable seats, a basket on the back to carry your belongings, and a step-thru frame that makes it easy for anyone to get on and off the bike, and the fit riders 5 feet to 6' 5" tall.

NICE

The bikes have 7-speed twist shifting to make them easy to operate and fun to ride. All bikes are unisex, so anyone can ride them comfortably, as long as a person meets the height requirements.

The bikes are located in two separate locations. One location is at the Lake Wobegon Trailhead in St. Joe, (just under the water tower) and the other location is in Waite Park at River's Edge Park, 1300 Great Oak Drive, Waite Park, MN 56387.

RIDE IN COMFORT

I think one of the best features of these bikes is the comfortable seats! It's always a bummer when you get a bike with a teeny tiny seat that leaves your rear end in pain. How much fun is it to ride a bike when your butt hurts? Not!

There is plenty to see along the trails. You can learn about the maps, sights, and more by going to the Lake Wobegon Trail website.

WHAT KEEPS PEOPLE FROM TAKING THESE BIKES HOME?

I was curious. How do they keep people from stealing these bikes? The bikes work through an App called Movatic. You download the app to your phone, click the menu icon, then click on the system membership, and enter the program name. Once your registration is approved, the system will let you choose the bike you want and unlock it from the rack. There are easy-to-follow instructions for all of this, so don't worry. Once you are there, it's pretty self-explanatory.

So grab a picnic lunch, grab your phone, and a buddy, and let's go ride.

