Prep Baseball Update – May 10th, 2022

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

(Thursday May 5th)

(THE CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE DAY AT THE MAC)

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 2 EVW EAGLES 1

(Game #1)

The Huskers defeated their Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Eagles, backed by eight hits, and good defense. Their starting pitcher Drew Lange threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Nick Hanson, went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Luke Binek had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Drew Lange went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Sam Harren went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and CJ Clear had a sacrifice bunt and he had a stolen base. Cohl Clear went 2-for-3 and Ryder Peterson earned a walk.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Lane Herff, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. They were led on offense by Jackson Gesilinger and Myles Dzienzel both went 1-for-3 with a double. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored run. Sam Nistler was credited for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Caden Newman went 1-for-3 and Gavin Mathias went 1-for-3 with a stolen base.

EVW EAGLES 11 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 1 (6 Innings)

(Game #2)

The Eagles split their double header with the Huskers, backed by nine hits, including two triples and a double, nine stolen bases and they were aided by six walks. Their starting pitcher was Landon Neiman, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Sam Nistler, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Landon Neiman went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks he had four stolen bases and he scored three runs. Jackson Geislinger went 3-for-4 with a triple for an RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Devon Dockendorf went

1-for-3 for an RBI, Myles Dzienzel was hit by a pitch and he was credited for an RBI and Ty Stenwick earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Huskers starting pitcher was Nik Hanson, he threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and one walk. Cohl Clear threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. No. 18 threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Sam Harren, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Luke Binek went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Drew Lange went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, No. 20 went 1-for-2 and Cohl Clear earned a walk.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 18 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 0 (5 In.)

(Game: #1)

The Bulldogs defeated their Central Minnesota Conference rivals, backed by fifteen hits, including a pair of home runs, a triple and two doubles. The Bulldogs had nine players that collected hits. This gave Eli Nelson a great deal of support on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He threw a no-hitter, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Grayson Fuchs, he went 5-for-5 with two home runs, a triple and a double for six huge RBIs and he a couple pairs of runs. Austin Pauls went 3-for-3 with a triple and a double and he scored a pair of runs. Isaac Lieser went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Max Ahtmann went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chase Bayer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he two runs. Jevon Terres went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Bennett Evans was credited for a RBI. Spencer Eisenbraun went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored two runs and Bryce Vanderbeek earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run, Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-1, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Eli Nelson earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Irish starting pitcher was Nick Jost, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, nine runs, two walk and he recorded a strikeout. Danny Reilly threw one inning, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Marcus Weimer threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up five hits, three runs and two walks.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 13 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 0

(Game: #2)

The Bulldogs defeated their conference rivals the Irish, backed by thirteen hits, including three doubles. This gave Trent Wendlandt the Bulldogs starting pitcher a great deal of support, he threw a complete game for the win. He threw a no-hitter, he issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by Spencer Braun, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Eli Nelson went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had three stolen bases and he scored three runs. Max Ahtmann went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Isaac Lieser went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavin Miller and Chase Bayer both went 1-for-3 for a RBI and both scored a run. Grayson Fuchs went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Spencer Lieser went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Isaak Shultz went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Austin Pauls was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Irish starting pitcher Eddy Neu threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Noah Gindele threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits and four runs. Sam Marqaurett and Marcus Weimer both earned a walk.

BBE JAGUARS 4 ROYALTON ROYALS 3 (8 Innings)

(Game #1)

The Jaguars collected five hits, they overcome some early defense miscues to defeat their Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Royals. Talen Kampsen started on the mound for the Jaguars, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner Shelton closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Tanner Shelton, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Ashton Dingmann had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he also had a sacrifice bunt. Blaine Fischer went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Chase Wright was credited for an RBI. Will Vanbeck went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Casey Lenard went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Easton Hagen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Dingmann went 1-for-4 with a stolen base.

The Royals starting pitcher was Blake Albright, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jonah Schneider threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Will Gorecki, he went 1-for-4, with a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Yourczek had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jacob Leibold earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI and Jonah Schneider went 1-for-4. Jameson Klug went 2-for-4 and Blake Albright earned three walks. Tyler Swenson went 1-for-4 and he earned a stolen base and Gabe Gorecki had three stolen bases and he scored a run.

BBE JAGUARS 9 ROYALTON ROYALS 0

(Game #2)

The Jaguars swept their double header with the Royals, they collected twelve hits, including a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher Easton Hagen threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tate Dekor threw three innings to close it out, he gave up two hits and two walks.

The Jaguars offense was led by Ashton Dingmann, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Casey Lenarz went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Luke Illies went 2-for-3 for an RBI. Chase Wright went 3-for-4, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Will Vanbeck went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Easton Hagen went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Tanner Shelton went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer had a pair of sacrifice bunts, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Luke Dingmann earned a walk and Hayden Sobiech scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher Jacob Leibold threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, nine runs and he recorded one strikeout. Cal Ollman threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. Blake Albright and Jameson Klug both went 1-for-3. Tyler Swenson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jacob Leibold went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Drew Yourczek earned two walks and Jonah Schneider earned a walk.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 4 ACGC FALCONS 3

(Game: #1)

The Cubs defeated their Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Falcons, backed by four very timely hits, some Falcons errors. They put up two huge runs in the fourth and another in the fifth inning. Clay Faber started on the mound for the Cubs, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Skylor Gruba threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Cubs offense was led by Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Devin Waldorf went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Gavin Winter went 1-for-4 with three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Skylor Gruba went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt, Clay Faber earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Hank Meyer and Cody Leither both earned a walk and Ace Meyer scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher Zach Bagley starting on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Connor Barker threw one inning in relief, he gave up a walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Logan Straumann, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Terrell Renne went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Conner Barker went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Jaxon Dränge Leyendecker went

1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base. Jaxon Behm had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jack Peterson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Keegan Kessler-Gross went 1-for-2 with a walk and Masson Hiltner earned a walk and he scored a run.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 9 ACGC FALCONS 2

(Game: #2)

The Cubs defeated the Falcons their CMC rivals, backed by eight hits, this gave the Cubs pitchers good support. Skylor Gruba started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Young threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Gavin Winter, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Cody Leither went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan and Ace Meyer both went

1-for-4 for a RBI. Matt Young went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Clay Faber went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Devin Waldorf and Nathan Serbus scored a run and Hank Meyer earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Connor Barker, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Jaxon Behm threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Keegan Kessler-Gross threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Jaxon Behm, he went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Zach Bagley went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Connor Barker went 1-for-3 and Terrell Renne went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jack Peterson went 1-for-4 and Masson Hiltner went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Jonas Morrison went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run, Jaxon Dränge earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Isaiah Renne earned a walk.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 8 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 3

(Thursday May 5th)

The Crush defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Otters, backed by thirteen hits, including a double and seven players collecting hits, including five with multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher was Elian Mezquita, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Truman Toenjes threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Luke Boettcher, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Henry Bulson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Elian Mezquita went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he had a stolen base and Jaden Mendell went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jaxon Kenning went 3-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Hess went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Blake O’Hara went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks and Will Allenspach was hit by a pitch. Brayden Schmitz had four stolen bases and he scored two runs and Grant Roob had a sacrifice bunt.

The Otters staring pitcher was Owen Kruger, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Cole Zierden threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs and four walks. Colin Becker threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Otters offense was led by Carter Thielke, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Carsten Fronning went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Owen Krueger went 1-for-4. Cole Zierden went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Ethan Gronwald was hit by a pitch. Colin Becker went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Jonah Sorem went 1-for-2.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 6 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 3

(Thursday May 5th)

The Storm defeated their Central Lakes Conference and cross town rivals, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles. The Storm put up three runs in the first and two in the second inning, this gave their starting pitcher great support. Cullen Posch started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Terrence Moody threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Storm offense was led by Jeff Solorz went 2-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Andrew Bemboom went 3-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run.Dominic Mathies went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Harren went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Jensen went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Terrence Moody went 1-for-2 went for an RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Cullen Posch earned a walk and Keegan Patterson scored a run.

The Sabres starting pitcher was Jalen Vorpahl, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Alex Wenshau threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Sabres offense was led by Calen O’Connell went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jacob Merrill was credited for a RBI. Austin Henrichs and Steven Brinkerhoff both went 1-for-4 and Blake Haus went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jackson Voss went

1-for-3 with a double and Kade Lewis went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Gavin Schulte went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Dylan Simones scored a run.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 14 ROCORI SPARTANS 1 (5 In.)

Saturday May 7th)

The Storm defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Spartans, backed by ten hits and aided by a couple of errors. This was a total team effort, the Storm had eight players that were credited for a RBI or more. This gave their starting pitcher a great amount of support, Owen Arndt started and he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Noah Jensen, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Andrew Bemboom went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Pakkola went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jeff Solorz went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Keegan Patterson went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Andrew Harren went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Alex Harren went 1-for-2 for 2 RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Terrence Moody earned two walks and he scored two runs and Ethan Swanson scored a run. Dom Mathies went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Jack Spanier, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Brady Weber threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits and four runs. Evan Acheson threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Spartans offense included Jack Spanier he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Brady Blattner went 1-for-2.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 9 ROCORI SPARTANS 1

(Thursday May 5th)

The Cardinals defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Spartans, backed by ten hits, including seven players that collected hits. The Cardinals put up five big runs in the fifth inning. This gave the Cards starting pitcher Ian Koosman great support. He threw six innings, he gave up just two hits one run and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Carter Schow threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he issued two walks.

The Cardinals offense was led by Alex Schramm, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Sam Etterman went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Sam Raitz went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Ian Koosman went 2-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Cayden Hansen went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Brandt Sunder went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs. Mason Madson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Carter Schow was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Cole Fuchs, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Chandler Dumonceaux threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and he issued one walk. Tyler Lardy threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Jack Spanier went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run, Joel Sowada went 1-for-3 and Beck Loesch had a sacrifice fly for a RBI.

FOLEY FALCONS 22 MILACA WOLVES 5 (5 Innings)

(Game #1/Thursday May 5th)

The Falcons defeated their Granite Ridge Conference and highway #23 rivals the Wolves, backed by nine hits, including two home runs. They were aided by thirteen walks, they put up big runs early, the scored six in the first, eight in the second and five in the third inning. The Falcons starting pitcher was Derek Dahmen, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Aiden Micholski threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and two walks.

The Falcons offense was led by Bryce Gapinski, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for five big RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Logan Winkelman went 1-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Aiden Micholski went 2-for-2 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Daniel Dahmen went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for four big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Charles Hackett went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Derek Dahmen went 1-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Jace Molitor was credited for two RBIs and Trey Emmerich earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Joe Thorsten earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, credited for a RBI and he scored four runs. Josiah Peterson earned two walks, was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Brett Leabch and Carter Anderson both earned a walk.

The Wolves starting pitcher Zach Timmer threw one inning, he gave up four hits, ten runs, seven walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Izaiah Allen threw one inning, he gave up three hits, seven runs and one walk. Ryker Tillotson threw two innings, he gave up two hits, five runs and five walks. Brady Eggen threw one inning in relief.

The Wolves offense was led by Porter Meyer, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles and he scored a run. Mehrwerth went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ryker Tillotson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Brady Eggen was credited for a RBI, Harburg was hit by a pitch and Zach Timmer earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jack Nord and Colbee Zens both earned a walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 12 MILACA WOLVES 6

(Game: #2/Thursday May 5th

The Falcons swept their double header over their conference rival the Wolves, backed by eleven hits, including a home run, a triple and a double. The Falcons Josiah Peterson started on the mound, he threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Evan Miller threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and one walk. Brett Leabch threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Bryce Gapinski, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a triple for five huge RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Brett Leabch went

2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Daniel Dahmen went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, and he scored a run and Derek Dahmen had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jace Molitor went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Charles Hackett had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Logan Winkelman went 1-for-1, he earned three walks, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Trey Emmerich went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Aiden Micholski went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Carter Anderson went 1-for-1 with a double and Josiah Peterson earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Wolves was Griffin Bott, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, six runs and he recorded a strikeout. Jack Nord threw 3 2/3 in relief, he gave up six hits, five runs and two walks. Zach Timmer threw 1/3 of a inning.

The Wolves offense was led by Tangon Black went 1-for-2 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Porter Meyer went 2-for-2, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Colbee Zens went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Corbin Sams went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, Allen earned two walks and he had a stolen base, Zach Timmer went 1-for-1 and Ryker Tillotson earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI.

ALBANY HUSKIES 6 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 1

(Thursday May 5th)

The Huskies defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Flyers, they collected nine hits, played good defense and got a very good pitching performance. Blake Winkels started on the mound for the Huskies, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Brandon Holm, he had a pair of hits for two RBIs. Logan Harren had two hits for a RBI and Tanner Reis had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Noah Voz, Brady Goebel, Caden Sand and Peyton Krumrie all had a single and each scored a run.

The Flyers starting pitcher was George Moore, he threw four innings, he gave up six runs, nine hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Zachary Gwost had a home run for the Flyers.

FOLEY FALCONS 10 ROYALTON ROYALS 6

(Friday May 6th)

The Falcons of the Granite Ridge Conference defeated the Royals from the Central Minnesota Conference in exhibition action. The Falcons collected thirteen hits in this slugfest. This included five players with multi-hit games, this gave Trey Emmerich their staring pitcher a great deal of support. He threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs, two walks and he record two strikeouts. Charles Hackett threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and two runs.

The Falcons were led on offense by Trey Emmerich, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Charles Hackett went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Joe Thorsten went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brett Leabch was credited for a RBI.Derek Dahman went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Daniel Dahman went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Bryce Gapinski went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Josiah Peterson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Logan Winkleman had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Nic Leibold, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jonah Schneider threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Royals offense was led by Tyler Swenson he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and Will Gorecki wen 2-for-4 for a RBI. Drew Yourczek went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jameson Klug went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and Drew Sowada was hit twice by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jacob Leibold went 2-for-4, Nick Leibold went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Blake Albright went 1-for-4 and Gabe Gorecki scored a run.

ALBANY HUSKIES 3 NEW LONDON-SPICER WILDCATS 2

(Friday May 6th)

The Huskies of the Granite Ridge Conference defeated their rivals from the Wright County Conference the Wildcats. This was backed by six timely hits, including a double and a triple and good “D”. Starting pitcher Carter Birr threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Brandon Holm closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Logan Harren, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Brady Goebel went 2-for-4. Devin Hansen and Peyton Krumrei both went 1-for-3 and Brandon Holm went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Caden Sand earned a walk and two stolen bases and Tanner Reis had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Wildcats starting pitcher was Grant Paffrath, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Chis Schneider threw one inning, he gave up two walks, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Wildcats offense was led by Gavin Degner, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Brody Lein went 2-for-2 with a triple, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Ruter went 2-for-3 and he scored a run, Cole Dolezal went

1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and Hayden Christopherson was credited for a RBI.

PIERZ PIONEERS 11 OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS 1 (5 Innings)

(Thursday May 5th)

The Pioneers defeated their foe in exhibition, they collected nine hits, including two triples and a double. This gave their starting pitcher very good support, Andy Winscher threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Pioneers were led on offense by Reese Young, he went 3-for-3 with a double for three RBIs. He earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Jeremy Bingesser went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he had a sacrifice fly and a sacrifice bunt. Trevor Radunz went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Andy Winscher went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base, a sacrifice fly and a sacrifice bunt. Kirby Fischer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ben Virnig went 1-for-2 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Louis Gruber was hit by pitch and he scored two runs and Mason Herold was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Mitchell Smude had a stolen base and he scored a run and Max Barclay scored a run.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was Ben Berger, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, eleven runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brady Mages went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Grant Mages went 1-for-2, Chayce Meyer and Tyson Hagedon both earned a walk.

PRINCETON TIGERS 5 BECKER BULLDOGS 1

(Friday May 6th)

The Tigers defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference rivals the Bulldogs, they collected ten hits, including a pair of doubles. The gave No. 7 a good deal of support, he threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by No. 8 he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and No. 25 went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI. No 6 went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. No. 13 went 1-for-3, he was it by a pitch and he scored a run. No. 7 went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and No. 29 went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. No. 23 went 1-for-3 and No. 21 went 1-for-2.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Owen Kolbinger threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Bergland threw the final inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by Nick Bergland and Owen Kolbinger both went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Gavin Swanson went 2-for-3, with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Will Thorn went 1-for-2, with a stolen base and he scored a run, Brady Taylor and Ben Dumonceoux both earned a walk.

MONTICELLO MAGIC 3 BECKER BULLDOGS 2 (8 Innings)

(Thursday May 5th)

The Magic defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference rivals the Bulldogs in walk off fashion, with a run in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Magic collected seven hits to support their starting pitcher Brock Woitalla, he threw 5 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Zach Anderson threw 2 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Magic offense was led by Brock Woitalia and Tyler Bitz, both went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Caden King went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zach Anderson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Tyson Visness went 1-for-3.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Nolan Murphy threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Brady Taylor threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Nolan Murphy, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Ben Dumonceaux went 2-for-4.Nick Berglund went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Will Thorn went 1-for-4 with a double and Gaven Swanson had a stolen base. Owen Kolbinger, Jacob Bergsten and Brady Taylor all earned a walk.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 6 DASSEL-COKATO CHARGERS 5

(Friday May 6th)

The Cubs of the Central Minnesota Conference defeated the Chargers from the Wright County Conference in exhibition action. They collected seven hits, including a pair of doubles and flawless defense. This gave their pitchers good support, the Cubs starting pitcher was Josh Witte, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Gavin Winter threw 1 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Gavin Winter, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan went

1-for-3 for a RBI and Clay Faber went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Skylor Gruba went 2-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ace Meyer and Hank Meyer both went 1-for-3 and Josh Witte earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Chargers starting pitcher was Brandon Bollman, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jacob Niemala threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Cooper Christopher threw one inning in relief, he was the pitcher of record, he gave up one hit and one run.

The Chargers offense was led by Nikolai Niemala, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Jaxon Gustafson went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Grant Haataja went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored run. Cooper Christoppher went 1-for-1, Kyan Link was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI, Jayce Olthoff earned two walks and he

Blake Morris earned a walk and he scored a run.

OWATONNA HUSKIES 9 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 8

(Thursday May 5th)

The Eagles of the Big Nine Conference defeated the Crush from the Central Lakes Conference, backed by four timely hits and aided by nine walks. Their starting pitcher was Taylor Bogen, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Bailey Highfield threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out, he face one batter.

The Huskies offense was led by Nick Williams, he went 3-for-5 with a double for thee RBIs. Mitch Seykora went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Ayden Walter earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Owen Beyer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Teagun Ahrens was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Taylor Bogen earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Caleb Veiride earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Grant Actherkirch earned two walks and he scored a run and Jack Helget earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Crush starting pitcher was Joe Hess, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Luke Boettcher threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two runs and a walk. Ethan Lindholm gave up two runs and two walks. Grant Roob threw one inning, he gave up a hit, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Crush offense was led by Elian Mezquita, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Jaxon Kenning went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Will Allenspach went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tim Gohman had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brady Schmitz went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Luke Boettcher earned two walks and he scored two runs. Henry Bulson was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Ben Schmitt had a stolen base. Blake O’Hara earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Joe Hess and Jaden Mendell both earned a walk.

MAPLE GROVE GROVERS 12 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 0

(Friday May 6th)

The Grovers from the North Suburban Conference defeated the Crush from the Central Lakes Conference, backed by sixteen hits, including seven doubles. This gave their starting pitcher Cal Thornton good support, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brian O’Dwyer threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Grovers offense was led by Mason South, he went 4-for-4 with three doubles for two RBIS, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Clayton Fischer went 3-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Hunter Gerber went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Cameron Elder went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tanner Albeck went 3-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jacob Killer went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run, Devin Hornbacher and Kellen Riskedahl both were credited for a RBI.

The Crush starting pitcher James Nyberg threw four innings, he gave up eleven hits, nine runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Lindholm threw one inning, he gave up five hits and three runs. The Crush offense included Will Allenspach, he went 2-for-4, Elian Mezquita went 2-for-3, Jaden Mendell and Joe Hess both earned two walks and Luke Boettcher earned a walk.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 4 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 1

(Friday May 6th)

The Crush from the Central Lakes Conference defeated their rivals from the Granite Ridge Conference the Flyers, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles. Truman Toenjes started on the mound for the Crush, threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Grant Roob, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Henry Bulson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tim Gohman went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Luke Boettcher went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Will Allenspach and Blake O’Hara both went 1-for-3. Joe Hess went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Jaden Mendell went 2-for-3 and Brayden Schmitz had two stolen bases and he scored two runs.

The Flyers starting pitcher Colin Kray threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs and he recorded ten strikeouts. No. 18 threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired the one batter he faced. Their offense was led by Zach Gwost, he went

1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Matt Philippi went 2-for-3,Trevor Klocki went 1-for-1, Riley Czech and Beau Thoma both earned a walk.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

(May 9th Thru May 14th)

Monday May 9th

Milaca Wolves @ Eden Valley-Watkins 3:30

Holdingford Huskers @ Royalton Royals 4:00

ACGC Falcons @ Foley Falcons 4:00

Spectrum Sting @ Maple Lake Irish 6:00

Tuesday May 10th

Osakis Silverstreaks @ Holdingford Huskers 4:30

Paynesville Bulldogs @ ACGC Falcons 4:30

Norwood Young America Raiders @ Maple Lake 4:30

Eden Valley-Watkins @ Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 6:15

St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders @ Pierz Pioneers 4:00 (2 Games)

Milaca Wolves @ Albany Huskies (Farming) 5:00 (2 Games)

Foley Falcons @ Mora Mustangs 5:00

Big Lake Hornets @ Becker Bulldogs ` 4:30

Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres @ Brainerd Warriors 5:00

Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm @ Alexandria Cardinals 7:00

Rocori Spartans @ St. Cloud Crush 7:00

Thursday May 12th

Holdingford Huskers @ ACGC Falcons 4:00 (2 Games)

Kimball Cubs @ Paynesville Area Bulldogs 4:00 (2 Games)

Royalton Royals @ Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles 4:00 (2 Games) (Watkins)

St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders @ Milaca Wolves 5:00

Albany Huskies @ Pierz Pioneers 5:00

Foley Falcons @ Zimmerman Thunder 5:00

Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets @ Becker Bulldogs 3:00 (2 Games)

Brainerd Warriors @ Rocori Spartans 4:00

St. Cloud Crush @ Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres 4:00 (2 Games)

Friday May 13th

Kimball Cubs @ Upsala Cardinals 4:00

Maple Lake Irish @ Litchfield Dragons 7:30

Foley Falcons @ Albany Huskies 5:00 (Avon)

St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders @ Mora Mustangs 5:00

Sauk Rapids/Rice Storm @ Becker Bulldogs 5:00

Sartell-St. Stephen Sabers @ Bemidji Lumberjacks 5:00