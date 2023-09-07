Indoor Pickleball Coming To Minnesota

If you've driven by one of the many pickleball courts in central Minnesota, you know just how popular the sport has become in the area. However, winter is fast approaching and with it comes the closure of the outdoor courts.

Fear not, as indoor pickleball is coming to Minnesota thanks to The Picklr. The Picklr calls themselves the 'United States' premiere indoor pickleball facility' with seven corporate locations soon to be joined by a number of franchised locations to bring the total to 80 total indoor courts across the country.

Indoor Pickleball loading...

“With seven corporate-owned facilities, our first-mover advantage has undeniably led to a high level of interest from well-capitalized candidates across the entire country,” said Scott Schubiger, Chief Growth Officer of The Picklr in a release. “Our growth strategy has always been rooted in understanding the needs of pickleball players and fans. Moreover, this expansion is a significant step towards achieving our mission of fostering and meeting the desires of a vibrant and inclusive pickleball community. In helping us facilitate this mantra, our wonderful franchise partners, who are directly opening all of these units, are as diverse and varied as the sport itself. We encourage those as passionate as we are to explore The Picklr franchise opportunity today.”

There will be six Minnesota locations split among Minneapolis and Blaine. The company is also hosting a contest to allow people to decide which city Picklr will open a franchise in next.

