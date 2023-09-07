Family Pet Uses Up One Of It’s Nine Lives In Devastating Home Collapse

WORST NIGHTMARE

I can't imagine THIS happening to my home. Everything you have accumulated over the years is gone in less than a few seconds, and there's nothing you can do about it. Not only do you lose all of the items and the home itself, but sometimes, it's more than a monetary loss; it's the loss of life of family, including those of the furry kind.

WHERE IS LEO?

That's exactly what happened to a couple from Alaska. They thought they lost everything when their home washed away due to flooding in Alaska, but probably the most heartbreaking loss was that of Leo; their black and white kitty cat.

NO SIGNS

For days, the couple would go back to the site where their home used to stand; calling for Leo to no avail. Day after day after day, they would bring food, and call his name but there were no signs of Leo anywhere.

HAPPY ENDINGS

Amazingly, 26 days later, Leo appeared! Leo was skinny, but other than that, he was apparently unscathed in the incident.

I wonder if Leo was not in the house when the collapse happened. He was a fearless kitty cat, who had no fear of bears, so the couple was hopeful that if any animal could survive this tragedy, they were hoping it would be Leo; and indeed it WAS.

The family, now happily reunited with Leo, is looking for their new home; so Leo is staying with friends while they find a new place to relocate to. I sure hope he doesn't try to escape to find his parents while they are looking for a new place to live. You can watch the video about the story below.

