THE WEEKENDER: Family Friendly, Furry Friends, and Fast Fun!

Saturday, September 9th!

Join us for our annual Companion Walk for Animals, one of the biggest TCHS fundraisers of the year!

It starts and ends at Wilson Part on St. Cloud’s East Side. Road construction may make this a little bit of a shorter walk this year, but the intent is still the same: To raise money for homeless animals!

This year's theme is dino-mite: Furrassic Park! Registration opens at 9 a.m., the actual walk starts at 10 a.m. Activities last until 1 p.m.!