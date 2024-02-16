St. Cloud Man Hurt in Crash in Kandiyohi County
NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a crash in Kandiyohi county.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday on Highway 23 near New London.
Forty-one-year-old Carlos Cruz was driving east when his car left the road and crashed. Cruz was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
The Patrol says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- World Food Tour: Hernandez Burrito in Sauk Rapids
- Big Scratch Off Lottery Winner in St. Cloud
- First Former Johnnie to Play in the Super Bowl this Sunday
- Unusually Early Start to Maple Syrup Season in Minnesota
- Why I'm Dancing for Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud
MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes
A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen.
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty