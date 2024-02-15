5 Quick and Easy Habits to Boost Minnesotans’ Health

Self-care is hard. Who's got time to take care of themselves when there's so much anxiety to sort through? So much road rage to deliver? Why peel a carrot when I can just mow down this bag of chips and be done with it?

I'm bad at this thing called life. Prince would be so disappointed in me; it's not the "crazy" that he wanted us to go. Walk with me through five quick and easy steps to a happier, healthier life that are anything but scandalous.

Five Quick and Easy Habits to Improve Your Life

#1: Habit Stacking

One of my worst anxiety traits involves piling on things that stress me out. Car is out of commission...can't make it to work...can't pay bills...can't afford apartment...don't have a place to live...freeze to death (well, not this year...but most previous years)...etc.

"Habit stacking" involves adding a new (good) habit to a habit you already have. Need a cup of coffee at the office? Take the long way to the coffeemaker. Going to the bathroom? Throw in a couple squats (extra handy if you're going number two). Instead of trying to start brand new habits, simply pair a new habit to an existing habit.

#2: A Quick Meditation

There's no need to "ohm" for hours to reach inner peace; even a 1-minute session can give you results. Try this: inhale for a count of four, hold for a count of seven, then exhale for a count of eight.

A quick minute of mindfulness can get your brain back on track.

#3: Just a Little Bit of Exercise

You don't have to perspire gallons of sweat to get benefits from exercise. Squats (multitask and squat in the bathroom), wall sits, walking with urgency for a few minutes; all will help more than you'd think without soaking your shirt in sweat.

#4: Hone Your Sleep Skills

With sleep, it's not just about quantity; you also need quality. Keeping a regular sleep schedule will train your brain and body to zonk out when it's time to zonk out.

It's tempting to sleep in on weekends/days off, but keeping a regular sleep schedule whether or not you have somewhere to be will pay off.

#5: Stop Doomscrolling and Go Old School

Doomscrolling is my favorite thing to do when I should be doing anything else. That digital barrier between humans isn't helping. Loneliness can even be as risky to your health as smoking.

Send a quick message to someone letting them know they matter to you or thanking them for something they did...or even let them know that you saw something that reminded you of them (preferably not a dumpster or a trainwreck, unless there's an inside joke there).

Just a few quick minutes a day can have you feeling like a sexy MF, or even the most beautiful girl in the world.

