St. Cloud’s Updated Snowfall Totals for 2023-2024 Season

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud had its biggest snowfall of the season on Wednesday.

We officially had 4.5 inches of snow at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. The previous biggest one day snow event for the 2023-2024 season was back on October 30th when we had 2.2 inches of snow.

We're now at 4.5 inches for the month of February, which is average for this point in the month.

For the winter months of December, January, and February we're at 11.0 inches. We average 22.6 inches at this point during that period. We're now out of the Top 10 for the least amount of snow in the winter months. The 10th least was the 10.7 inches that fell in 1939-1940.

For the entire season, we're at 13.6 inches of snow. Normally we'd be at about 30.5 inches of snow by now. We are still at the second least amount of snow for a season, just behind the 10.7 inches that fell in the 1920-1921 season. We had 14.1 inches of snow during the 1958-1959 season, which is the third least.

We're not expecting to add much to our snow totals again any time soon. The long-range forecast isn't calling for any significant snow events for the remainder of the month.

